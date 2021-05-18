We've spent more time behind the wheel of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, and we've only got good things to say. It may be related to the Escape, but the baby Bronco can hold its own on rough terrain.

A new generation of Techart's GT Street R packing an expected 800 hp is brewing. The Porsche tuner has been spotted testing a prototype for the car which once again will be based on the 911 Turbo S.

A bigger, brawnier Toyota Tundra with twin-turbo V-6 power is coming up shortly. It was previewed today in a teaser and will be in showrooms later this year as a 2022 model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review update: 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands will make Jeep (Compass) buyers reconsider

2021 Techart GT Street R spy shots: Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S coming soon

Redesigned 2022 Toyota Tundra coming soon

2021 Acura NSX review

This is the updated 2022 Kia K900 we won't see in the US

Fisker electric vehicles will have Sharp display systems, "class-leading resolution"

Lamborghini to electrify lineup by end of 2024, add EV as 4th model line

2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class review

2022 Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class brings the V-12

Apple and Tesla have a lot of similarities; it's no coincidence