We've finally spent some time behind the wheel of the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, and we've only got good things to say. It may be related to the Escape, but the baby Bronco can hold its own on rough terrain.

The 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 is coming soon, and so is its GT3 Cup racing variant. Porsche released the first photos of the race car which is still being developed ahead of the start of deliveries in time for the 2021 motorsport season.

Future Lexus hybrids and EVs will benefit from an advanced torque-vectoring system called Direct4. It's designed to automatically adjust the level of torque going to each of the wheels to optimize driving feel and stability.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport bucks like a baby Bronco, with the right engine

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 Cup racer coming soon

Lexus Direct4: Electrified all-wheel drive with precise torque vectoring on the way

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV starts at $28,025 but tops out above $43,000

Perez secures maiden Formula One win at 2020 Sakhir Grand Prix

Nissan Note goes all-hybrid in Japan with revised e-Power system still due for the US

Reportedly 17% of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

2021 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid updated with $200 price increase

Kross Studio made a 1989 Batmobile desk clock

Georgia gets first solar roadway in the US