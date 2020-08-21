We took a ride in the 2021 Ford Bronco; the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX was revealed; and Michael Jordan's Mercedes-Benz S600 is for sale. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We slid into the passenger seat of the 2021 Ford Bronco with veteran Ford engineer Dan Shaffer behind the wheel. Schaffer gave us a taste of what the new Bronco is capable of off-road through sand, water, and hills. It was as good as a ride at Six Flags.

Our spy photography spotted the 2021 Acura MDX testing on public road in production-ready form. The next-generation MDX will look sportier and should bring the Type-S moniker to the family hauler with a twin-turbo V-6. Expect a design like the attractive new TLX sedan.

Ram finally unveiled a Hellcat-powered pickup. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX debuted with 702 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque. With 13 inches of suspension travel up front and 14 inches in the rear, Ram claims the TRX can top 100 mph on road or off.

We drove the 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class and found the new generation improves everything except for its front-wheel-drive design. The basis for the small luxury crossover SUV still sets the GLA up to be dynamically compromised, but the interior, technology, and comfort are all worthy of the brand.

A 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 modified by Lorinser and previously owned by Michael Jordan is for sale on eBay. The listing shows photos of Jordan with the car along with a copy of the original title with Jordan and his wife Juanita as the owners. The built-in car phone cements this car as a 1990s period piece.