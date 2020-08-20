It hasn't even been revealed yet, but production of Volkswagen's ID 4 electric crossover SUV is already underway at the automaker's plant in Zwickau, Germany.

The plant is where VW also builds some of its ID 3 electric hatchbacks, and it's where the first U.S.-bound ID 4s will be built. Eventually, by 2022 to be exact, VW will also build the ID 4 at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

The ID 4 will make its world debut in late September, though photos of the Tesla Model Y rival have already surfaced on the website of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Information submitted with the photos reveal a length of 180.8 inches, a width of 72.9 inches and a height of 64 inches. The Model Y measures in at 187 inches in length.

Teaser for Volkswagen ID 4 debuting in September 2020

VW previously said the ID 4 will reach the U.S. in 2020, though it isn't clear if there's been a delay due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The ID 4 is based on the modular EV platform known as MEB, which made its debut in the ID 3. The ID 4 will initially come to the market with a single electric motor powering the rear axle, but a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive option will be made available at a later date.

As for battery sizes, something similar to the ID 3 is likely. The electric hatch comes with battery sizes in 45, 58 and 77 kilowatt-hours. Range of the ID 4 with the biggest battery should top 200 miles, when measured by the EPA.

Beyond the ID 3 and ID 4 in VW's ID family of electric cars, we know there will be a van that will spawn both lifestyle and commercial versions. It's due in 2022 and billed as a modern successor to the iconic Microbus. Also rumored to be in the works are a sedan and wagon based on the ID Vizzion concepts, and a mid-size SUV based on the ID Roomzz concept.