Porsche is close to unveiling a wagon body style for the Taycan electric sport sedan. The wagon, which will be called a Taycan Cross Turismo, is due out later this year but hasn't been confirmed yet for local sale.

Lexus is adding all-wheel drive to its ES mid-size sedan for the first time in the nameplate's history. All-wheel drive will be standard on a new entry-level model dubbed the ES 250 AWD, with the current ES 350 and ES 350h continuing with front-wheel drive only.

Historic French marque Delage is back with a new hypercar called the D12. The car comes with a central driving position and an 1,100-horsepower hybrid powertrain, and the people behind it want to make an attempt on the Nürburgring lap record.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo spy shots: Electric wagon coming up soon

2021 Lexus ES receives AWD

Historic French brand Delage revived with 1,100-horsepower hypercar

What's New for 2021: Dodge

Lanzante reveals LM 25 Edition McLaren supercars, confirms 765LT Spider

EV deals: Leaf, i3, I-Pace incentives boost buying, but leasing remains better for most

The $92,010 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition sold out in 3 hours

2021 Volvo XC90, XC60, XC40, S60 earn 5-star safety rating

Lucid SUV spotted, Air set to be fastest-charging EV with 300 miles of range in 20 minutes

Study: US could save up to $70 billion annually if EVs were widespread