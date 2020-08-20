It appears the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX may be fast in more ways than one.

Literally within hours—three, to be precise—of the order books for the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX opening on Monday, all 702 examples of the super pickup truck's Launch Edition were sold out.

The 702-horsepower TRX was always going to be a hot ticket but the Launch Edition version, which comes in just one color, Anvil Gray, is priced from $92,010. With a few options thrown in, the price can enter six-figure territory. Yes, it's a new era for pickup trucks...or maybe not.

“The groundswell of demand for our all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition validates our efforts to bring the fastest, quickest, most powerful pickup truck to market,” Ram chief Mike Koval Jr. said in a statement. “We said the Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition would go fast, and we meant that in more ways than one.”

2021 Ram 1500 TRX Launch Edition

Buyers who missed out on the Launch Edition can still pick up the regular 1500 TRX. It's priced from $71,690 and Ram hasn't mentioned any caps on production.

The Launch Edition comes with a number of options added as standard, such as the Level 2 Equipment Group which adds carbon-fiber interior trim, red accent stitching, a head-up display, beadlock-capable wheels, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, body graphics, and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

However, the special truck also has some exclusive goodies. In addition to the aforementioned paint, there's an aluminum plaque on the center console highlighting the vehicle as one of the Launch Editions. It lists the VIN, the type of supercharger, and the maximum boost and horsepower ratings.

Perhaps of most importance to some buyers is early delivery. The Launch Editions will be the first off the line when production of the 1500 TRX starts in the fourth quarter of 2020. And no doubt we'll see some of them tearing up the drag strip in multiple YouTube videos. According to Ram, the 1500 TRX will hit 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, and top out at 118 mph.