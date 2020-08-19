Mercedes-Benz has completely redesigned the GLA for 2021, and we've just tested it. While the GLA has been improved dramatically, there's still no ignoring the fact this is a front-wheel-drive vehicle at heart.

Hyundai this fall will launch a version of the Sonata with over 275 horsepower. It's called the Sonata N Line, and the first photos and details have surfaced.

Remember the Mercedes-AMG One? Well, the Formula One-powered hypercar is still happening. AMG has revealed that the powertrain calibrations are finally complete, meaning the development team can now focus on track testing.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA improves everything but its front-drive platform

2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line leaked: Big power increase for the family sedan

Mercedes-AMG One powertrain calibration finalized, next stop Nürburgring

2021 Mazda CX-9 crossover shows off new Carbon Edition for $42,180

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 GTS spy shots

Love's Travel Stops and Electrify America add road-trip charging waypoints

China's CATL working on battery that could make EV prices comparable with ICE cars

California regulators, automakers finalize pact for tougher emissions regulations

2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC spy shots: Popular crossover coming in for redesign

Automakers commit to tougher California emissions deal—and more EVs