Canadian firm Inkas unveiled an armored version of the current-generation Mercedes-AMG G63 last year, but now the company is offering a stretch limo version for dictators who want more rear leg room.

The G-Wagen gets a belt of composite armor around its perimeter that can protect against 7.62 millimeter or Winchester .308 ammunition, while the floor can withstand the blast of two simultaneously detonated hand grenades, according to Inkas. The limo also rides on run-flat tires that allow high-speed driving when punctured, and features ballistic glass and protection for the battery and electronics.

To take passengers' minds off the threats against their lives, the limo has a 4K television that also serves as a partition between the front and rear compartments, Apple TV integration, and reclining rear captain's chairs with heating, cooling, and massage functions. The armored car also has a built-in chemical filtration system to ward off biological or chemical attacks.

Because this armored limo is based on the AMG G63 variant of the G-Class, it features a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 making 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. That will get the stock G63 from 0-60 mph in 4.4 seconds, according to Mercedes, but the extra weight of the stretched and armored version likely blunts acceleration considerably. An upgraded suspension helps counteract some of that added weight.

This isn't the first armored G63 limo Inkas has built; the company also offered one based on the previous-generation G63. The company also builds armored versions of other luxury SUVs, including the Lincoln Navigator and Infiniti QX80.

Alternatively, Mercedes is preparing an armored version of the next-generation S-Class as part of its Guard lineup. The new S-Class is scheduled to debut later this year as a 2021 model.