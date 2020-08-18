Despite the steep challenges of the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, it's all systems go at Bollinger Motors.

The EV startup on Tuesday announced it has established a new, much larger headquarters in Oak Park, Michigan.

The company was previously headquartered in nearby Ferndale but needed the larger premises as it continues to take on more staff for development of its B1 SUV and B2 pickup truck, especially with new social distancing measures in place. The Oak Park site is four times the size of the previous Ferndale site.

Bollinger's first headquarters was in Hobart, New York, the home of CEO and founder Robert Bollinger. The company made the move to Michigan in 2018 as the venture grew.

Bollinger B1 and B2, 2019 LA Auto Show

Bollinger currently employs 40 staff but this is anticipated to double by the end of 2020 as the company edges closer to the start of production of the B1 and B2, as well as the vehicles' Class 3 truck platform which is being offered as a standalone product.

The platform, labeled the Chass-E, can suit front-, rear- and all-wheel-drive applications, and the wheelbase can also be easily adjusted to suit various body types. It comes with self-leveling suspension and can be fitted with portal axles and front and rear electronic locking differentials for off-road duty. Battery sizes range from 120-180 kilowatt-hours.

Bollinger has previously said production of the B1 and B2 will start in the second half of 2020 with the first deliveries to follow in 2021. The vehicles are each priced to start from $125,000. The standalone Chass-E and a cab-chassis version of the B2 will be made available in late 2021.

Potential rivals all coming down the line include the Rivian R1S and R1T, Lordstown Endurance, Tesla Cybertruck, GMC Hummer EV, and an electric Ford F-150.