The Koenigsegg Jesko is already destined to be a one of the rarest cars in existence, with just 125 planned. But if you want your Jesko to stand out even from that exclusive crowd, it's going to cost a lot. The Jesko is available with a naked carbon-fiber body, but that single option costs $443,400, Motor1 has discovered.

The fact that Koenigsegg charges roughly as much as a Lamborghini Aventador S to not paint a car was first unearthed by Manny Khoshbin, one of the handful of customers selected to get a Jesko. Only confirmed buyers are allowed to play with the car's online configurator, an experience Khoshbin documented on his YouTube channel.

Koenigsegg also offers exposed carbon-fiber bodywork with a green, blue, red, or purple tint for $346,100, and a clear carbon option for $292,000. Paint options are less expensive, at $63,300 for Apple Red or Sweet Mandarin candy finishes, $24,800 for pearl finishes, or $13,900 for metallic finishes. There are also some standard paint colors.

Koenigsegg Jesko Cherry Red edition

Exterior finish isn't the only way to drive up the price of an already-expensive (base price is $3 million) hypercar. Carbon-fiber wheels with Michelin Cup 2R tires cost $110,700.

After playing around with the configurator, Khoshbin wound up with a $3,419,000 price tag for the standard Jesko, and a $4,081,050 price for the Jesko Absolut. The latter was designed to beat the top-speed record currently held by the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport+, and Koenigsegg has said it will never make a faster car.

The Jesko is powered by a 5.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that makes 1,600 horsepower on E85. It's coupled to a 9-speed automatic that Koenigsegg dubbed the Light Speed Transmission, so-named as it's incredibly quick. This is because if doesn't need to shift through multiple gears when upshifting or downshifting. For example, if the transmission is in seventh, but decides fourth is needed, it can bypass fifth and sixth gears.