Officials at Ram have said a picture of one truck has hung on office walls at its Auburn Hills, Michigan, headquarters for years.

Since the 2016 Texas State Fair, the Ram Rebel TRX concept has been the brand's brass ring: A Ford Raptor-fighting full-size pickup. When it was introduced, Ram's then-chief Jim Morrison promised the pickup would go 100 mph everywhere—on the track, in the dirt, up a mountain.

On Monday, the brand finally realized that far-flung goal. This year, the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX will finally go on sale to the public—Hellcat engine and all. It'll cost at least $71,690, including destination, and may command nearly six figures all-in when it arrives in dealerships in the winter.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Under the hood is a familiar 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that's shared among anything with a "Hellcat" badge. In the Ram, it makes 702 horsepower—a small dent from the 707 hp found in the Dodge Challenger and Charger due to a higher intake to accommodate the truck's 32-inch water-fording tolerance. Engineers say they used a deeper oil sump and the exhaust manifold has been engineered to fit, too.

The engine powers a pickup with superlative performance figures. Ram says the TRX will accelerate from 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds, accelerate from 0-100 mph in 10.5 seconds, run a quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, and hit a top speed of 118 mph that's limited only by the 365/65R18 T-rated tires that pull double-duty on the street and in the dirt.

Morrison's successor at Ram, Mike Koval, calls the TRX the spiritual successor of the Dodge Ram SRT10 Viper-powered pickup that he admitted was "batshit" when it was produced in 2004.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX 2021 Ram 1500 TRX 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Equally insane may be the numbers attached to the TRX. On top of 702 hp, the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 makes 650 pound-feet of torque. It's hooked to an 8-speed automatic transmission lifted from the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and a 2-speed transfer case. The Dana 60 rear end has an electronic locking rear differential for off-road capability, full-floating hubs, and an axle-hop damper for better traction. The springs at the rear are 23.6 inches tall—the tallest ever fitted to a full-size pickup—and nitrogen-charged Bilstein Black Hawk e2 adaptive dampers with remote reservoirs are fitted for better ride control.

Ram says the rear wheels can travel up to 14 inches (the fronts travel up to 13 inches) with active dampers that include three zones of jounce cut off to better the control the mighty pickup when it lands back on terra firma. To better handle those extreme events, Ram says it used a chassis that's 75% new compared to the Ram 1500, with thicker gauge and higher strength steel to beef up those components. The TRX has 11.8 inches of ground clearance and approach, breakover, and departure angles of 30.2, 21.9, and 23.5 degrees, respectively.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Compared to the normal Ram 1500, the Ram 1500 TRX is 8 inches wider and its front axle has been moved up 0.8 inch to accommodate the beefy Goodyear Wrangler Territory 35-inch tires that can be mounted on optional beadlock-capable wheels. Like the Raptor, the TRX is too wide not to have clearance lights; Ram mounted those in the hood scoop that draws in 50% of the truck's air. The other half comes from the massive grille, which is fitted with a flow-through "RAM" badge—the brand's first—to help feed air to the enormously powerful engine.

Down the driveline, the 6.2-liter belches through 3-inch exhaust pipes finished with 5-inch tips that shotgun the meaty V-8 snarl into the ether. If you must, the TRX can tow up to 8,100 pounds or lug up to 1,310 pounds in the bed if you need to haul anything other than "ass."

Ram says the TRX weighs 600 pounds more than a Ram 1500 equipped with a 5.7-liter V-8. It's not more thanks to weight savings realized from an aluminum hood, tailgate, skid plates, and prop shaft.

Everything else has been beefed up for the brutality the truck could endure. Upgraded bearings, clutches, and chains; beefier half-shafts, steering gear, and a new forged rear track have been added. A BorgWarner 48-13 full-time active transfer case has upgraded internals, too.

2021 Ram 1500 TRX 2021 Ram 1500 TRX 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Inside, designers added thicker seats with 25% more bolstering and a 12-inch vertically oriented touchscreen on all TRX pickups. A serialized number plate on the center console of each truck has the truck's VIN and engine and supercharger specs stamped into it.

All trucks get a new flat-bottom steering wheel and cast paddle-shifters that run around the audio controls on the back of the wheel. A handle-shifter replaces the Ram 1500's rotary knob and a new digital rearview mirror is fitted in the TRX. Cloth and vinyl seats are standard on the base TRX TR trim, while leather seats are available on TR1 and TR2 pickups. On top trucks, a 900-watt Harmon Kardon audio system booms from 19 speakers and a 10-inch subwoofer, the most powerful in any pickup.

The updated SRT performance pages displays data that can be downloaded to a USB stick, and engineers have added a Baja mode to the truck's Sport, Auto, Tow, Snow, Custom, Mud/Sand, and Rock settings. There's even a Launch Control program in the TRX, if that ever comes up. (Ed's note: We hope it does.)

2021 Ram 1500 TRX

What's left is a pickup that does whatever it's asked, wherever it's asked, at 100 mph. It may have taken four years to turn that picture on the Auburn Hills office wall into reality, but we're guessing that's the longest the TRX will take to do anything from now on.