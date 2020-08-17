A new generation of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class will be revealed on September 2. We already know a lot about the car thanks to Mercedes' teaser campaign, but the automaker has been surprisingly quiet on the version most Motor Authority readers will be interested in: the Mercedes-AMG S63.

The current S63 generates an impressive 603 horsepower from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8. The new S63 will also have a V-8, but according to CAR the output will be dialed significantly higher thanks to an electric component.

Following a drive of a prototype for the regular S-Class, the British magazine published last week that the performance range-topper will be a new S63e with over 800 horsepower. That will be enough to rocket the car from 0-60 mph in under 3.5 seconds.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class prototype

Mercedes uses a small “e” in its model names to signify a plug-in hybrid powertrain. In the case of the S63e, we're likely to see a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 and a single electric motor making up the powertrain. Such a setup was previewed in 2017's GT concept, which generated 805 hp.

The high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain is expected to debut shortly in a new GT 4-Door Coupe variant. The S63e will likely be the next recipient, after which we will likely see the powertrain in a variant of the next-generation SL-Class.

What about a V-12? Mercedes will offer the silky smooth engine in its new S-Class, but it will be reserved for a Maybach variant. The last AMG to be fitted with a V-12 was 2019's S65 Final Edition sedan.