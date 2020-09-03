A new generation of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class was revealed on Wednesday, but the version most Motor Authority readers will be interested in, the Mercedes-AMG S63, was notably missing.

That's because AMG has some major changes pegged for its full-size super sedan, development of which isn't complete.

According to Autocar, the S63 will become a plug-in hybrid badged the S63e, and be joined by a new S73e replacing the V-12-powered S65. Crucially, both variants will feature a V-8 under the hood. Recall, AMG gave a sendoff for the V-12 last year with the S65 Final Edition.

And a similar powertrain setup will reportedly be fitted to both fast sedans, specifically a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 paired with a single electric motor and drive sent to all four wheels. Such a setup was previewed in 2017's GT concept, which generated 805 horsepower.

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

The S63e will reportedly have around 700 hp, with 134 hp coming from the electric motor. The S73e will reportedly have the full 805 hp, with its electric motor generating 201 hp.

The current S63 has 603 hp while the last S65 came with 621 hp, so we should be looking at a huge step in performance. A small electric range will also be possible with the new setup.

Note, the high-performance plug-in hybrid powertrain is expected to debut shortly in a new GT 4-Door Coupe variant. The S-Class will likely be the next recipient, after which we will likely see the powertrain in a variant of the next-generation SL-Class.

While AMG will no longer offer a V-12, S-Class buyers seeking the big engine will be able to opt for it in the Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. The Maybach-enhanced S-Class will debut at Auto Guangzhou 2020 in China this November, according to Autocar.