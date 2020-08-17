Genesis has teased us with a series of electric concepts over the past couple of years but now the automaker has been spotted with a prototype for a production-bound EV.

The car, code-named the JW, is a tallish hatch that Genesis will likely market as a crossover SUV, and we should see it in showrooms in late 2021 or early the following year.

2022 Genesis electric hatch (JW) spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

It's based on a dedicated EV platform known as E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform), which Hyundai is using for its Ioniq 5 electric hatch due on sale in fall 2021. Kia plans to use the platform for its own electric hatch.

The platform has been designed with an 800-volt electrical system, which could potentially see charging rates of 350 kilowatts. Such a rate means an EV could charge to around 80% of its capacity in as little as 20 minutes.

2022 Genesis electric hatch (JW) spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The prototype for Genesis' EV looks similar to testers for the Kia EV, with the roofline and the design of the doors being a perfect match. There's extra chrome on the Genesis prototype, however, and its head and taillights also have a split, dual-element design that's been made a signature trait of the brand.

Don't be surprised if the styling of Genesis' EV features elements inspired by 2019's Mint Concept, a small, electric hatch with a 200-mile range.

Genesis Mint Concept

Given the size of the prototype, the new Genesis will likely challenge other compact EVs like the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2. Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz are also readying compact EVs in the form of the respective Q4 E-Tron, iX1 and EQA.

Stay tuned as development of Genesis' first EV continues. There are rumors the automaker is also working on a large electric coupe based on 2018's Essentia Concept.