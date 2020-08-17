There's a new James Bond movie coming in November, and Aston Martin has jumped on the hype train with 007 Edition versions of the Vantage and DBS Superleggera.

The new movie “No Time To Die” is the 25th in the long-running franchise and will star four Aston Martins, including the yet-to-be-launched Valhalla.

2021 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera 007 Edition

The other three include the iconic DB5, a 1980s-era V8 Vantage, and a modern DBS Superleggera. We've already seen Aston Martin launch a DB5 “Goldfinger” continuation model, and now it's the Vantage and DBS Superleggera's time for some James Bond fun.

The 007 Edition cars feature a number of unique treatments linking them with the world's most famous spy. The treatments were developed by the Q by Aston Martin personalization department, and in the case of the DBS Superleggera 007 Edition they match the specification of the car set to appear in the new movie. You can see it in one of the trailers.

2021 Aston Martin Vantage 007 Edition

The Vantage 007 Edition is limited to 100 units worldwide and takes inspiration from the classic V8 Vantage featured in the 1987 James Bond movie “The Living Daylights,” right down to its ski rack and skis. There's also a laser-etched gadget plaque that references the various weapons and devices seen on the original movie car. And those cello-style “f” logo on the seats a nod to the movie's famous cello chase scene.

The DBS Superleggera 007 Edition is limited to just 25 units, making it much rarer. Its exterior is a dark hue called Ceramic Gray, and the roof, mirror caps, front splitter, rear diffuser, and rear wing are all featured in carbon fiber. Also unique to the car are its 21-inch wheels, finished in glass black. There are also “007” logos on the fender badges and rear spoiler. More “007” logos can also be found inside, together with dark leather trim accented with red detailing on the outline of the seats.