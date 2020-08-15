A new generation of the Audi A3 is due for the 2022 model year, and the car's sporty S3 variant was revealed this week. Specifications for the United States haven't been released but we know the car will come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and all-wheel drive.

Hyperion XP-1

Also revealed this week was a hydrogen-electric supercar called the XP-1, from a California startup by the name of Hyperion. The car is claimed to hit 60 mph in 2.2 seconds, top out at over 221 mph, and cover a distance of more than 1,000 miles on a fill of hydrogen.

2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4

One of the cars we tested was the new Targa based on the 992-generation Porsche 911. Like its predecessor, the new Targa features the signature chunky rollover bar, along with a retractable roof and wraparound rear window—and we find it to be the better of the two open-top 911 body styles.

2021 Bentley Bentayga

We also tested the Bentley Bentayga, which has undergone a mid-cycle update for 2021. The big SUV is hard to fault in any area, even with the base powertrain. The one you really want, though, is the range-topping Bentayga Speed.

2021 Kia Stinger preview: New look for sporty fastback sedan

Another vehicle that's come in for a mid-cycle update for the 2021 model year is the Kia Stinger. There are subtle tweaks inside and out, and we hear there might also be some extra power under the hood. Kia is holding back those details until closer to the market launch.

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line

For performance fans on a budget, Hyundai has a new Elantra N Line coming with a handy 201 hp. The car also packs sport-tuned suspension and the choice of 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmissions.

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR

Porsche customer racing team Manthey-Racing has developed some upgrades for the previous-generation 911's GT3 RS variant. The upgrades were developed using lessons learned from the company's 911 GT2 RS, which is still the fastest street-legal car around the 'Ring.

2022 Subaru BRZ spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

And finally, Subaru was spotted testing its next-generation BRZ. The lively rear-wheel-drive sports car is due out next year and once again there will be a Toyota twin.