Jaguar's F-Pace has always been a looker but the small crossover SUV's interior has always been wanting. Jaguar has finally addressed the issue with its updated 2021 F-Pace which boasts an even more handsome look and a revamped cabin.

The next 911 GT3 based on the 992 generation of Porsche's sports car icon has been spotted. The latest shots show the new GT3 testing alongside its predecessor, providing an excellent contrast between the two designs.

Hyundai has unveiled a radical redesign for its Tucson compact crossover SUV. There are styling cues more suited to Lamborghini than Hyundai, as well as standard- and long-wheelbase body styles, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace ups the luxury, style

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots: Development on the final track

2022 Hyundai Tucson goes long, deep on screens, style

Review update: 2021 Volkswagen Atlas shrugged off fuel economy

After announcing F1 entry, Alpine commits to 2021 LMP1 campaign

Kenworth electric trucks go on sale, with range up to 200 miles

McLaren to sell famous Woking headquarters

Review update: The 2020 Nissan Titan finds itself in a pickle

2022 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe spy shots: Alpina flagship on the way

Survey: EV drivers are sticking to home charging, while public networks expand