UPDATE: The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has been revealed. See it here, now.

The Hellcat pickup truck is about to be a thing.

On Monday the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX will make its online debut at noon EDT via YouTube.

What do we expect to see? A Ram 1500 with a Hellcat engine.

That's the simple answer. But the truck won't be that simple, nor will it simply be a Ram 1500 with a Hellcat engine.

The concept TRX from 2016 gives a good indication of what the production truck will be. Spy shots confirmed the wide-body design, beefed up suspension, and lots of wheel travel will all make it into production from the concept truck. A gigantic grille below a power dome hood with cold-air intake are sure bets, as is LED lighting. Bead-lock wheels might be an option.

Inside, the TRX will feature the best bits from the Ram lineup, including a 12.0-inch touchscreen, 7.0-inch gauge cluster information screen, and seating for five adults.

Unlike the Raptor, the TRX will have eight cylinders under the hood. A 6.2-liter V-8 will be topped by a supercharger, likely pushing 2.4-liters of compressed fuel/air mixture with each rotation, with over 700 horsepower and over 600 pound-feet of torque on tap. An 8-speed automatic transmission will handle shifting duties. Four-wheel drive will be standard, though it's unclear if it'll be a part-time or full-time system. One can only hope for smokey burnouts with those massive off-road tires.

The TRX is expected to combine high-speed off-road capability with rock-crawling credentials when it goes on sale.