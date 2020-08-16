Ford's not done celebrating the GT's racing history.

On Sunday the automaker unveiled the 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition online at the Petersen Automotive Museum's virtual car week. In addition, a new Studio Collection was announced to give buyers the ability to further customize their GTs to stand out from the crowd.

Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz told Motor Authority the run of 1,350 Ford GTs will not increase with the addition of the 2021 Heritage Edition and Studio Collection.

The 2021 GT Heritage Edition pays tribute to the GT40 Mk II Ken Miles piloted to win the 1966 Daytona 24 Hours race 55 years ago. Like Miles' '66 winning Mk II, the 2021 Heritage Edition features white exterior paint with exposed carbon fiber bits and asymmetrical red accents on the front fascia, roof edge, driver's side door, lower rocker, and rear wing. A white 98 gumball is displayed in exposed carbon fiber, and one-piece Heritage Gold–specific 20-inch forged aluminum wheels finish the look with red Brembo monoblock brake caliper peeking through.

Inside, the dashboard, headliner, and steering wheel are all covered in Alcantara suede. Red anodized paddle shifters and Alcantara suede performance seats add some spice to the dark interior.

The sole option is a Heritage Upgrade Package, which adds 20-inch exposed carbon fiber wheels with gloss red inner barrels, black brake calipers with red Brembo lettering, and ghosted 98 gumballs on exposed carbon fiber door panels.

Only 50 2021 Heritage Edition cars will be made. "Given historical demand for previous Heritage Editions we expect the '66 Heritage Edition to sell out," Cadiz said.

Previous GT Heritage Editions paid tribute to the first four Le Mans winners from 1966 through '69. The 2017 car was black with silver stripes and white No. 2 gumballs to honor Bruce McLaren and Chis Amon's 1966 win. The 2018 car gave a nod to A.J. Foyt and Dan Gurney's 1967 win with red paint, white stripes, and No. 1 gumballs. Both the 2019 and 2020 models were finished in Gulf livery honring the 1968 and '69 winnters piloted by Pedro Rodriguez and Lucien Bianchi for '68, and Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver for '69.

For 2021 and 2022 model years Ford will offer current GT customers that have yet to configure their cars a new Studio Collection. This option allows for further customization with paint colors and graphics packages. Only 40 GT buyers will get to play with the Studio Collection to keep things exclusive and different.

Cadiz told Motor Authority the current Ford GT starts from about $500,000. Regarding the 2021 Heritage Edition and Studio Collection, if you have to ask...