The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX was teased; we spied the 2022 Subaru BRZ; and we took a spin in the 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ram teased the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX in a video ahead of its Aug. 17 debut. The supercharged Hellcat pickup truck didn't actually show its face, but the video featured a pickup kicking up sand in the desert, a loud exhaust note, and the wail of a supercharger. The TRX is coming.

BMW teased enthusiasts with a picture of an M3 Touring wagon. The teaser image was posted on Instagram with the caption, "Mic Drop." The photo only showed the rear end, but the hashtags confirmed the M3 was a wagon. Before American enthusiasts start cashing in their savings they should know BMW confirmed the M3 wagon won't come to the U.S.

Our spy photographer snapped the 2022 Subaru BRZ in production form testing on public roads. With minimal camouflage, it's clear the next-generation BRZ is a complete reskin of the current car with what appears to be the same suspension and brake hardware. Expect slightly more power, possibly a larger-displacement engine, and upgraded technology.

Hyundai unveiled the 2021 Elantra N Line. Set to take on the Honda Civic Si and Volkswagen Jetta GLI, the Elantra N Line will be powered by a 1.6-liter turbo-4 with 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque. A 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmission will route the power to the front wheels. Expect the Elantra N Line to cost about $25,000 and go on sale at the end of the year.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 is absolutely stunning, and our drive revealed it's the 911 convertible to buy. The Targa model does a better job of retaining the 911 coupe's curves than the cabriolet. It's also a joy to drive thanks in part to a quiet cabin that still feels open from the driver's seat.