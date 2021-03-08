The Jeep Wagoneer's return is imminent.

Jeep will take the covers off a new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer on March 11, with the reveal scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EST.

Both SUVs arrive as 2022 models and should be at dealerships in the fall, though exact timing hasn't been announced.

Both will be full-size, three-row SUVs but the Grand Wagoneer will be an extra-plush option, designed to target the Cadillac Escalade and Lincoln Navigator. The regular Wagoneer will be more your Chevrolet Tahoe or Ford Expedition alternative.

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

There will also be the choice of a stretched body similar to what rivals are offering, though this option could end up limited to the Grand Wagoneer. In range-topping guise, we could be looking at a price tag nudging $100,000.

The teaser video above doesn't reveal much but our own spy shots of prototypes and last fall's reveal of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept hint strongly at what's to come. The SUVs will be big and bold and characterized by Jeep's signature seven-slot grille and squared-off wheel arches.

Underpinning the vehicles will be a modified version of the platform from the latest Ram 1500 pickup. An independent rear suspension should contribute to a smooth ride and air suspension will be available for those that desire extra comfort. All Wagoneers will feature an 8-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive will be standard, and four-wheel drive will be available.

Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept Jeep Grand Wagoneer Concept

Powertrains should be the familiar 3.6-liter V-6 and 5.7-liter V-8 found in multiple Stellantis vehicles sold in North America. Mild-hybrid tech may be standard and a plug-in hybrid is expected at some point, perhaps as early as next year. We've got our fingers crossed that the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 makes its way into a Trackhawk.

Production will be handled at Stellantis' Warren Truck Assembly plant in Warren, Michigan.

Note, Jeep fans looking for a three-row SUV have another option this year with the introduction of the 2021 Grand Cherokee L. It starts sales this summer with a base price of $38,690, including destination.