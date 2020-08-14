The Jeep Grand Wagoneer's return is imminent.

On Friday, the SUV brand teased the 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer on Twitter and Facebook with images of the start button and an exterior badge complete with American flag.

The Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be full-size SUVs with three rows of seats. The only difference will be in equipment, with the Wagoneer as the base model and the Grand Wagoneer as the luxury option. Spy shots have revealed a big, bold look for both vehicles with Jeep's trademark seven-slot grille and squared-off wheel arches.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Inside the Grand Wagoneer will move the Jeep brand upmarket with Range Rover and other luxury brands in its sights. A 10.0-inch touchscreen is expected to be standard and a 12.0-inch screen will likely be available. The teaser image of the start button shows nearby contrast stitching, suggesting plenty of care will be taken with the interior's quality. In 2016, then-FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne said the Grand Wagoneer could nudge the $140,000 mark.

Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be body-on-frame SUVs based on a modified version of the platform from the latest Ram 1500 pickup. An independent rear suspension should contribute to a smooth ride, and air suspension will be available.

2022 Jeep Wagoneer spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The large, three-row SUVs will be powered by a variety of powertrains, including a 3.6-liter V-6 and a 5.7-liter V-8, both likely also available as mild hybrids. Expect a plug-in hybrid model to arrive as a late introduction, and a supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 from the Hellcat models might find its way into the Wagoneer lineup at some point.

All Wagoneers will feature an 8-speed automatic transmission. Rear-wheel drive will be standard, and four-wheel drive will be available.

Wagoneers and Grand Wagoneers will be built at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' Warren plant in Warren, Mich. Previous-generation Ram 1500s are still rolling down the assembly line there, but they will be phased out for the Wagoneers.

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer should be unveiled later in 2020 and go on sale in the first half of 2021.