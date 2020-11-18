Subaru has unveiled a redesigned BRZ and it packs a bigger, more powerful engine. The lively rear-wheel-drive sports car is due out next year and once again there will be a Toyota twin.

Subaru has previewed its redesigned Civic sedan with a prototype. The new compact will feature a more rigid version of the current generation's platform, which bodes well for the eventual Si and Type R performance variants.

Volkswagen has confirmed plans for a four-door EV currently doing the rounds as the Aero. It is likely to replace the Arteon when it enters production in 2023.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Subaru BRZ preview: No turbo, but more power

2022 Honda Civic dials up the wow factor with good looks, digital dash

Volkswagen Aero: New EV coming in 2023 as likely replacement for Arteon

2017-2019 Chevy Bolt EV recalled for battery fire risk

UK confirms plans to move up ban on ICE cars to 2030

Tesla is discontinuing the $35,000 Model 3—yes, again

1952 Ferrari that raced at Le Mans and once traded hands for $200 is up for sale

2021 Mazda CX-30 review

2021 Land Rover Range Rover Velar receives mild-hybrid tech but loses V-8

Rivian R1T configurator reveals $10,000 premium for 400+ mile range in electric trucks