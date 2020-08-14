Subaru is out testing its next-generation BRZ. The lively rear-wheel-drive sports car is due out next year and once again there will be a Toyota twin.

Ram is just days away from the reveal of its TRX. The 1500-based performance pickup truck will pack the Hellcat engine, serious off-road suspension, and styling aggressive enough to scare a Raptor.

Cadillac has made hints that its Lyriq battery-electric SUV will be no more expensive than conventionally powered vehicles of similar size. This means we could see a starting price below $60,000.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Subaru BRZ spy shots

2021 Ram TRX teased in new video, debuts Aug. 17

Cadillac Lyriq may start automaker's electric slide for less than $60,000

2021 Toyota Venza vs. 2020 Lexus RX 450h: Compare Crossover SUVs

“Reborn” Jaguar E-Types will celebrate 2 of the earliest examples

Lucid CEO confirms SUV, considers pickup, says “absolutely not” to contract manufacturing

Mansory's wild Ford GT is listed for sale at over $2M

2021 Mazda CX-3 small crossover returns for another year unchanged

Daimler to pay $2.2B in settlements over diesel cheating allegations in US

CATL reportedly aims to boost EV range with battery cells installed in vehicle frames