German tuner Mansory has reskinned the Ford GT, turning the car into the LeMansory in the process.

It's a process Mansory is prepared to do to just three GTs all up, and if you'd like to be the owner of the first example, now's your chance.

The first LeMansory, finished in a mix of blue and exposed carbon fiber, is listed for sale on popular German classifieds website Mobile (via Carscoops). The asking price is 1.8 million euros (approximately $2.12 million) and the car is currently at Mansory's headquarters outside of Munich, Germany. It has just 75 miles on the clock.

The asking price is steep but Mansory's modifications are extensive. For example, the body of the donor GT has been replaced by Mansory's own design which is made from carbon fiber and measures almost two inches wider than the stock GT's body.

Mansory LeMansory based on the Ford GT

The interior has also been completely redone, with black Alcantara covering many of the touch points, and a combination of blue and white adding some contrast.

The modifications also extend to the powertrain. The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 spits out 700 horsepower and 620 pound-feet of torque, up from 660 hp and 550 lb-ft in the latest version of the GT. The engine has also been given a custom cover that matches the body color.

If you prefer your GT in unmolested form, you'll find almost a dozen stock examples also listed on Mobile.

Ford is also still manufacturing the GT. A new graphics package is available for the 2021 model year and more updates are expected to be announced shortly.