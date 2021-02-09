German tuner Mansory has reskinned the Ford GT, turning the car into the LeMansory in the process.

It's a process Mansory will do to three GTs all up, and images of the second of these three were posted last week to Mansory's Facebook page. The first was unveiled last summer to mark Mansory's 30th anniversary.

The newest LeMansory features a combination of black and red for its exterior and cabin. The first featured a combination of blue and white.

The entire body of the donor GT is replaced by Mansory's own design which is made from carbon-fiber and measures almost two inches wider than the stock GT's body. The front of the car represents the biggest departure from the donor GT, with Mansory installing its own headlights and a new fish scale-like carbon-fiber surface accent created in-house.

Mansory LeMansory based on the Ford GT

The modifications also extend to the powertrain. The 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 spits out 700 hp and 620 lb-ft of torque, up from 660 hp and 550 lb-ft in the latest version of the GT. The engine has also been given a custom cover that matches the body color.

Yes, the modifications are extensive, though they can be reversed, according to Mansory.

Mansory hasn't said if its second LeMansory is up for sale but you can still purchase the first one. The asking price is 1.8 million euros (approximately $2.18 million) and the car is currently at Mansory's headquarters outside of Munich, Germany. It has just 75 miles on the clock.

If you prefer Ford to handle customization of your GT, the automaker last year launched a new Studio Collection option limited to just 40 customers (split 20 each for the 2021 and 2022 model years). The first GT to undergo the Studio Collection treatment was revealed on Monday.