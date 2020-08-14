The Jaguar E-Type turns 60 next year and to celebrate Jaguar will build recreations of two of the earliest examples.

The originals are the cars registered as “9600 HP” and “77 RW” that Jaguar used for the E-Type's launch in Geneva, Switzerland, in March 1961.

Jaguar will build six examples of each, selling them as pairs to six lucky—and well-heeled—collectors. The cars will be known as the E-Type 60 Collection.

Jaguar founder William Lyons with the 1961 Jaguar E-Type registered 9600 HP

One will be inspired by the gray coupe that Jaguar's public relations manager during the E-Type's launch, Bob Berry, drove from Jaguar's home in Coventry, United Kingdom, straight to Geneva the night before the launch.

The car proved such a hit that the very next day, Jaguar engineer Norman Dewis was told to “drop everything” and head down to Geneva in a second E-Type, a green roadster, the inspiration for the second car in the collection.

Even though Jaguar has built new E-Types from scratch in the recent past, the cars in the E-Type 60 Collection will be based on original donor E-Types fitted with a 3.8-liter engine, meaning they won't be recreations in the true sense of the word. Rather, they will be more like Jaguar's recent series of “reborn” E-Types, where original E-Types are comprehensively restored to pristine, factory-original condition.

1961 Jaguar E-Type registered 77 RW

The colors used for the E-Type 60 Collection will match the originals and be reserved exclusively for their modern counterparts. The modern cars will also feature unique 60th anniversary commemorative design details.

Handling the work will be Jaguar Classic located in Warwickshire, U.K.

Build slots are still available, if any interested buyers read this. A price tag hasn't been mentioned but we know the cars will debut next March.