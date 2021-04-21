Cadillac on Wednesday revealed the production version of its highly anticipated Lyriq.

The battery-electric crossover was first teased last summer in concept form, and we're glad to report the production version looks almost identical to the striking show car.

The Lyriq is due to reach dealerships in the first half of 2022 as a 2023 model, and Cadillac will start accepting reservations this September. Cadillac has confirmed pricing will start at $59,990, including destination, which is in keeping wtih brand boss Steve Carlisle's promise at the concept's reveal of a starting price below $60,000.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

The pricing is certainly competitive. The 2021 Audi E-Tron starts from $66,995 while the 2021 Tesla Model X, which we wouldn't really call a luxury vehicle, starts from $91,190.

And what you'll get for the starting price is impressive. Cadillac has confirmed a 100-kilowatt-hour battery and a rear-wheel-drive powertrain good for 340 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. Cadillac estimates the total range will come in above 300 miles, and with high-speed charging owners should be able to add 76 miles of range in 10 minutes (at 190 kilowatts) and charge up to 80% of the battery in 30 minutes (at 150 kw).

Additional powertrain options will be announced at a later date.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq

Among the list of features, either standard or available on the Lyriq, is a 33-inch curved display combining the instrument cluster and infotainment screen, a dual-pane augmented reality head-up display, and 22-inch wheels.

The latest version of General Motors' Super Cruise hands-free driver-assist feature will be on board, as will self-parking capability. A 19-speaker AKG sounds system should please audiophiles, while a new road noise cancellation system will help ensure a serene driving experience. It appears colors will be limited. Cadillac has only mentioned Satin Steel Metallic or Stellar Black Metallic for the exterior, and Sky Cool Gray or Noir for the interior.

The Lyriq is based on GM's third-generation electric-vehicle platform, known as Ultium. The platform will spawn dozens of EVs spanning GM's portfolio of brands, with the the first, the 2022 GMC Hummer EV, starting production this fall.

General Motors' BEV3 platform and Ultium batteries

The Lyriq was originally slated to start production in late 2022 but Cadillac was able to accelerate things due to the flexible nature of the Ultium platform, as well as new virtual testing. Production will be handled at a plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee.

In terms of size, the Lyriq falls somewhere between the XT5 and three-row XT6. You won't mistake it for any other Cadillac, though. According to design chief Andrew Smith, the goal was to deliver a vehicle with concept-car looks.

You better get used to the Lyriq's looks, with its taut lines and clean surfaces and that distinctive grille, which Cadillac refers to as a black crystal grille. The same design language is destined for future Cadillac EVs coming very soon. A flagship electric sedan to be called the Celestiq is in the works, and we also know of three more electric Caddies in the pipeline including an Escalade-inspired model.