The Cadillac Lyriq is more than two years away from production, but that hasn't stopped executives from keeping the discussion charged.

On Thursday, Automotive News (subscription required) reported that Steve Carlisle, president of General Motors North America, told attendees at the JP Morgan Auto Conference that the Cadillac Lyriq will be priced from under $60,000 when it goes on sale in late 2022.

"This car will need to be priced similar to how the industry prices mid-size lux SUVs today, maybe a slight premium at the outset. It's a price that won't be high five digits. It won't start with a seven and it won't start with a six," Carlisle said.

When it hits dealers in late 2022 the Lyriq will square off with the Audi E-Tron, Jaguar I-Pace, and Tesla Model X, which all start above $65,000.

Cadillac's two-row XT5 is priced from $45,090, while the larger three-row XT6 costs $53,690 including destination.

Based on General Motors' third-generation electric vehicle platform—dubbed BEV3—the Lyric will be powered by the automaker's Ultium-branded battery. The 100-kwh battery pack should contain cobalt levels to less than 70% of GM's other battery packs. Cadillac's predicting a range of more than 300 miles with charge rates in excess of 150 kilowatts. A recharge to 80% should take about 30 minutes.

Power figures haven't been disclosed, but the Lyriq will be rear-wheel drive with all-wheel drive as an option. A near 50/50 weight distribution and the battery being mounted low in the floor should provide confident handling.

The exterior of the Lyriq sets the future design mold for Cadillac, while the interior moves toward a tech-heavy feel with a 33-inch screen on the dashboard and a minimalist cabin. A dual-pane augmented reality head-up display will provide the driver with additional information.

Cadillac's latest version its Super Cruise hands-free drive- assist system will be on board as will self-parking capability. A 19-speaker AKG sounds system should please audiophiles, while a new road noise cancellation system will help ensure a serene driving experience.

The Lyriq is set to enter production in late 2022.