There have been BMW M5 wagons before but now the M division is working on its first M3 wagon. The first prototypes will start testing soon, though sadly the car has already been ruled out for sale in the United States. The reason? Because SUVs.

A new Hyundai Elantra N Line compact sport sedan is coming to replace the Elantra Sport. The car packs a punchy turbocharged engine, sport-tuned suspension, and the choice of 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual-clutch transmissions.

Porsche has an updated Panamera coming shortly and it's seriously quick. A version of the car, likely the new Panamera Turbo S, has just lapped the Nürburgring faster than a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

A BMW M3 Touring wagon is in the works, but it's not coming to US

2021 Hyundai Elantra N Line first look

2021 Porsche Panamera laps the 'Ring faster than a C8 Corvette

2021 Mazda CX-3 small crossover returns for another year unchanged

2022 Nissan Rogue Sport spy shots

First electric Bentley due in 2026 will say no to rare-earth magnets

2020 Dodge Challenger Super Stock lets you demonize the dragstrip for only $81,090

Ford issues 3 recalls: Over 500,000 Ford Edge, Lincoln MKX crossovers affected

Jeep explores overlanding with Gladiator Farout concept

Nikola announces order for 2,500 battery-electric garbage trucks