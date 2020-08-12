BMW has teased enthusiasts with a combination to make them salivate: an M3 wagon.

The glimpse of this halo combination was posted by BMW's M division Wednesday on Instagram, captioned only: "Mic Drop." The automaker added hashtags including #M3 and #Touring, the latter being BMW-speak for wagon.

But before anyone in the U.S. opens their wallets, BMW spokesman Oleg Satanovsky told Motor Authority "there are no plans to import this vehicle to the U.S." The 3-Series wagon was discontinued in the U.S. in 2019.

The latest hot wagon wars should've enticed BMW to bring the M3 wagon to the U.S. as Audi's finally brought the RS 6 Avant (Audi speak for wagon) to the U.S. for 2020. Mercedes-AMG offers an E63 S wagon in the U.S. as well.

The BMW M3 wagon would be smaller than both, but it would've theoretically undercut their $100,000-plus price tags.

Expect the BMW M3 wagon to feature the same specs as the upcoming M3 sedan and M4 coupe. Power will come from a 3.0-liter twin-turbo inline-6 code-named S58 (the same engine in the 2020 BMW X3 and X4 M) with 473 horsepower. The Competition version will offer up to 503 hp and 479 pound-feet of torque.

The M3 sedan and M4 coupe base models will feature a 6-speed manual while Competition models will only be available with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It's unclear if M3 Touring models will offer a Competition version or manual transmission. Rear-wheel drive will be standard, but all-wheel drive will be available on Competition models after launch.

A hardcore M3 CS is expected later in the model's life.

Sorry, America.