The Bentley Bentayga has just undergone a mid-cycle update, and we've taken it for a spin. The big SUV is hard to fault in any area, even with the base powertrain. We could cry about the price being too steep, but can you really complain about a Bentley being too expensive?

Another vehicle that's come in for an update is the Kia Stinger. There are subtle tweaks inside and out, and we hear there might also be some extra power under the hood. Kia is keeping back those details until closer to the market launch.

A company by the name of Hyperion has unveiled a supercar with a hydrogen-electric powertrain. The car is claimed to hit 60 mph in 2.2 seconds, top out at over 221 mph, and cover a distance of more than 1,000 miles.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

