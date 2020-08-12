The BMW Alpina XB7 was only unveiled in May, though the entire planned production run for 2020 is already sold out. It means anyone currently ordering an XB7 won't see their vehicle enter production until next year.

Mind you, we're not talking huge numbers here. Sales of all Alpina models worldwide is limited to just 2,000 units annually. To put that into perspective, the total is a fifth of what Ferrari sells annually.

The XB7 is the first Alpina-tuned SUV to reach the United States. It's priced from $‭142,295, including destination,‬ and joins the B7 super sedan in Alpina's North American lineup. We also have our fingers crossed for a B8 based on the 8-Series Gran Coupe, a model Alpina has said it is considering.

2021 BMW Alpina XB7

Production of the XB7 started earlier in August at BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina. The first examples will be delivered to customers in September.

And even though the XB7 is an Alpina product, it can be ordered and serviced at any BMW dealership. There's even a configurator up on BMW's website, and buyers can choose to sign up for the Performance Center Delivery experience at the BMW Performance Driving School located at the site of the Spartanburg plant.

The XB7 is powered by BMW's familiar 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8, with the peak output registering at 612 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. That should provide quite the performance leap over BMW's own X7 M50i which comes with 523 hp and 553 lb-ft. Alpina quotes a 0-60 mph time of 4.0 seconds, a top speed of 180 mph, and a quarter-mile time of 12.6 seconds. Crazy when you think this is a full-size, three-row SUV we're talking about.