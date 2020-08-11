A new generation of the Audi A3 is due for the 2022 model year, and the car's sporty S3 variant has just been revealed. Specifications for the United States haven't been released but we know the car will come with a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, and all-wheel drive.

We've just sampled the new Targa based on the 992-generation Porsche 911. Just like its predecessor, the new Targa features the signature chunky rollover bar, along with a retractable roof and wraparound rear window—and we find it to be the better of the two open-top 911 body styles.

The Volkswagen Type 2, often referred to as the Microbus, has just turned 70. To celebrate, VW took the oldest known street-legal example out of its museum.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Audi S3 revealed

First drive review: 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4 provides a welcome escape

Meet the world's oldest Volkswagen Bus

First drive: 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country makes it big time

Here's your chance to actually own a Faraday Future EV

Independent test suggests 517-mile EPA range for Lucid Air electric car

"Knight Rider" movie reportedly in the works

Review update: 2020 Subaru Outback Onyx Edition XT spares no expense

New Rolls-Royce Ghost coming with all-wheel drive, rear-wheel steering

Mazda MX-30 electric car: Gas version shown before EV reaches target market