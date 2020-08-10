The "Knight Rider" television series is getting remade as a movie, Variety reported Thursday.

The movie will reportedly by produced by James Wan, who directed "Furious 7," through Wan's production company Atomic Monster and Spyglass Media Group. Newcomer T.J. Fixman, who started in the video game industry, is writing the screenplay. Nether Atomic Monster nor Spyglass have publicly confirmed the report.

For those not immersed in 1980s pop culture, "Knight Rider" was a show that ran from 1982 to 1986, spanning four seasons and 90 episodes. It starred David Hasselhoff as Michael Knight, who drove a talking Pontiac Firebird Trans Am named KITT (short for Knight Industries Two Thousand).

KITT featured plenty of gadgets, including a bulletproof outer shell, a built-in flamethrower, and jet propulsion. It was basically a Bond car, but with the ability to talk back to its driver.

David Hasselhoff's Personal Knight Rider KITT Pontiac Firebird. Image via Julien's Live.

Knight and KITT fought various criminals under the aegis of the Foundation for Law and Government (FLAG). Among their foes was an evil version of KITT named KARR (Knight Automated Roving Robot) voiced by Peter Cullen, who was also the voice of Optimus Prime in the "Transformers" franchise.

"Knight Rider" was already revived once in 2008. This version, which ran for only one season, used a Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 as KITT, since the Trans Am was no longer in production. The Pontiac brand was still around, but would soon become a casualty of the economic recession that started in 2008.

In 2015, a trailer for a new project called "Knight Rider Heroes" was released. It was unclear if this was meant to be a movie or television show, and nothing has been heard of it since. A website is still live, but it appears that it hasn't been updated since the trailer was released.