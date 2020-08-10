The 2021 Ford Bronco is all about off-road capability, and we now have videos showing the new SUV putting that capability to good use. A few weeks after the Bronco's July reveal, The Bronco Nation posted videos of prototypes undergoing off-road testing.

Both videos were shot on trails in Moab, Utah. The video above shows two- and four-door Broncos conquering the Poison Spider, Golden Spike, Golden Crack, and Gold Bar Rim trails. The second video shown below shows the Bronco negotiating the Escalator section of the Hell's Revenge trail. An undulating rock surface and narrow width make the Escalator particularly challenging, but the Bronco was able to make it through in both forward and reverse.

When deliveries start next spring, the Bronco will be available with plenty of off-road hardware, including: part-time or full-time four-wheel drive with a 2-speed transfer case, Spicer Performa TraK front and rear locking differentials, 35-inch tires, multiple terrain modes, and even off-road navigation.

Ford has also quoted ground clearance of up to 11.6 inches, water fording capability of 33.5 inches, and breakover and departure angles of 29 degrees and 37.2 degrees, respectively.

With the 7-speed manual transmission and full-time four-wheel drive, the Bronco can be equipped with a crawl ratio of 94.75:1. A 10-speed automatic is also available, with a maximum crawl ratio of 67.8:1. Trail Control, which basically acts as low-speed, off-road cruise control, is also available.

As we can see in these videos, these features make the Bronco pretty handy off road, and a what is likely a worthy rival to the Jeep Wrangler, but Ford may not stop there. The automaker is rumored to be developing a desert-runner version of the Bronco designed for high-speed off-road driving. This variant could wear the Raptor name, following the lead of Ford's most extreme off-road pickups, or be called Warthog.