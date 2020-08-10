Hyundai currently sells a Toyota Prius rival called the Ioniq, but the Korean automaker in the future will use the Ioniq name for a family of electric cars. The first of these is the Ioniq 5 compact crossover SUV, prototypes for which have already been spotted. Another is a sexy sedan based on Hyundai's gorgeous Prophecy concept.

Porsche customer racing team Manthey-Racing has developed some upgrades for the previous-generation 911's GT3 RS variant. The upgrades were developed using lessons learned from the company's 911 GT2 RS, which is still the fastest street-legal car around the 'Ring.

Lotus is getting into the certification and provenance game for its classic cars. The first to undergo the program is a 1981 Lotus Turbo Esprit originally owned by company founder Colin Chapman. The car was also once driven by former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

