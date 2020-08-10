Manthey-Racing is Porsche's most successful customer racing team, having won multiple races and championships. This success has even seen Manthey serve as Porsche's factory team on occasion, including in the World Endurance Championship.

In recent years, Manthey-Racing has started launching upgrades for Porsche's road and race cars, with the company's latest package designed for the previous-generation 911's GT3 RS variant.

Using lessons learned in racing and from its upgrade of the 991 911 GT2 RS, Manthey-Racing's upgrade for the 991 GT3 RS focus on the areas of aerodynamics, brakes, and suspension. And for buyers with really deep pockets, there's also a cool set of magnesium wheels. Those wheels can also be fitted with discs designed to smooth airflow around the car.

The standard package includes a new rear wing with side plates, a gurney flap, a custom engine cover, air flics, and custom side skirts. Manthey-Racing also adds its own adjustable coil-overs, custom brake pads, and custom brake lines. Naturally, many of the parts are made from carbon fiber.

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS MR

No changes have been made to the powertrain which means a 4.0-liter flat-6 delivering 520 horsepower and 346 pound-feet of torque is mounted up back. The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and will rocket the GT3 RS to 60 mph in just 3.0 seconds. Not bad for a naturally aspirated 6-cylinder.

Porsche's current 911, the 992, is close to spawning its GT3 variant, and this should also have a GT3 RS variant. No doubt the folks at Manthey-Racing will have some upgrades for it, too, when the time comes.