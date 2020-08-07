At Bentley, the Speed suffix means increased performance. All of the cars get it eventually, and it looks to be the Bentayga SUV's turn for a new Speed model.

Bentley on Friday teased what is likely the 2021 Bentayga Speed ahead of its reveal on Aug. 11 at 7:00 pm EST.

The first Bentayga Speed made its debut in 2019 with a 626-horsepower W-12 capable of pushing the beast to 190 mph and a 0-60 mph time of 3.8 seconds. However, the Bentayga has received an update for 2021 and so far we've only seen the V-8 guise. Changes include revised front and rear fascias, a new 10.9-inch infotainment touchscreen, more rear leg room, wireless Apple CarPlay, and new interior trim choices.

We expect the 2021 Bentayga Speed to use the same twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12 as its predecessor, though possibly with an uptick in power. Like the last model, the new Bentayga Speed should also get an enhanced Sport mode, black accents, recalibrated active roll bars for flatter cornering, body skirts, and sportier front and rear ends.

The teaser shots Bentley released show what is likely the Bentayga Speed in a unique black "Beyond100" paint scheme, which refers to the brand's business plan for the beginning of its second century in business. Bentley celebrated its centenary last year with a costly book, and a variety of special models and events.

Expect a hybrid model to follow the new model, as well as a standard-line W-12 model. Diesel and Mulliner Specification models could also be in the works.