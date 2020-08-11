Bentley's Bentayga has managed to scale to the top of the brand's sales charts thanks to around 20,000 customers taking the plunge, and Bentley fully intends to keep the momentum going.

The big and brawny, yet refined SUV has been thouroughly updated for the 2021 model year, bringing revised styling and added comfort. And on Tuesday, Bentley unveiled the updated version of the Bentayga Speed range-topper.

Given its combination of performance and luxury, coupled with some off-road capability, the Bentayga Speed is in a class of its own. As a result, Bentley hasn't added any extra performance. The updated Bentayga Speed still comes with a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W-12 engine dishing out a meaty 626 horsepower and 664 pound-feet of torque. It's a combination that sees the SUV sprint to 60 mph in 3.8 seconds and top out at 190 mph.

2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed

With so much power and torque, the vehicle has four settings available in its drive modes selector, ranging from Comfort to Sport. There's also electronically controlled roll bars for flatter cornering, and we're told the vehicle's brake-based torque vectoring system has been retuned to be more responsive.

The standard brakes are steel rotors, but Bentley offers as an option carbon-ceramic rotors. These help save 44 pounds and have been engineered to withstand temperatures up to 1,832 degrees.

2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed 2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed

Where the updated Bentayga Speed really stands apart compared to its predecessor is the more handsome styling, which also graces the rest of the updated Bentayga range. The front and rear sections are new, with the front receiving a rounder, more muscular look and jewel-like headlights while the rear drops the current square-shaped taillights for the oval design seen on the latest Continental GT. Buyers looking to further enhance the design of their SUVs can opt for a black pack that darkens most of the chrome elements, as well as the wheels and exhaust tips.

2021 Bentley Bentayga Speed

Changes inside include a new digital instrument cluster, a larger infotainment touchscreen, more rear leg room, wireless Apple CarPlay, and new interior trim choices, including Alcantara for the first time. The navigation system is also improved with three-dimensional building displays and additional projections for the head-up display, such as traffic information, street names and distance to destination.

Timing for the updated Bentayga Speed's arrival at dealerships is yet to be announced. Pricing is also yet to be announced but we wouldn't expect any decrease on the outgoing model's $246,825 base sticker.