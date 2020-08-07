We drove the Mercedes-Benz A220; Engineering Explained examined the "flaws" of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette; V-8 powered AC Cobra replica. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the baby Benz, the 2020 Mercedes-Benz A220 and liked the power, the looks, and the infotainment system, though we think the screens might become dated and we're not fans of some of the details or the car's practicality.

Engineering Explained's Jason Fenske examined five "flaws" of mid-engine C8 Chevrolet Corvette and found most of them to be pluses. From the brake-by-wire system to the pushrod V-8 to the all-season tires, Chevrolet made the Corvette perform that way it does for good reasons.

Carroll Shelby used a body from the British firm AC to create the original Cobras. Now AC is selling V-8-powered AC Cobra replicas in addition to turbo-4 and electric models. The GM-sourced supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 makes 580 horsepower.

Our spy photographer spotted the 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee three-row SUV in production form on public streets. Set to debut in 2021 as a 2022 model, the new three-row version of the soon-to-be-redesigned Grand Cherokee could get a different name as well as a plug-in hybrid variant.

After a shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bugatti delivered the first three Divo supercars at its factory in Molsheim, France. Based on the Chiron, the 1,480-hp Divo is built to turn corners. Work is underway on the remaining 37 cars.