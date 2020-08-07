Cadillac's set to launch an electric crossover SUV based on General Motors' third-generation EV platform. The Tesla Model X rival is called the Lyriq, and it's coming in 2022 with a range of over 300 miles.

A trio of classic Bugattis is headed to auction next month. One of them is a rare Type 57S Atalante. Another is an even rarer race car that was once owned by European royalty.

Maserati is in the process of updating or redesigning every model in its lineup, plus adding some new ones. We've just seen the updated Ghibli and soon an updated Quattroporte will arrive, a prototype for which has just been spotted.

