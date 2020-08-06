In a campaign video meant to show the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee's love for cars, Joe Biden may have let loose a loosely held secret about an all-electric C8 Corvette.

"They tell me, and I'm looking forward if it's true to driving one, that they'e making an electric Corvette (that can) go 200 miles an hour," Biden said in the "Joe Biden Gets Vetted" video released this week.

Rumors of an electric Corvette have swirled since before the C8's release. Did someone at General Motors tell Biden it's coming? A GM spokeswoman told the Detroit Free Press nobody told Biden about such a car and that GM doesn't comment on speculation.

However, the Free Press reported that it had been tipped off by someone familiar with production at the Corvette's Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky that Chevrolet does have plans for an all-electric Corvette.

The Corvette's structure would easily support an electric powertrain. The electric motors and battery pack could fit amidships where the current engine is, in the central tunnel that currently houses the transmission, and/or in the front trunk.

Biden believes electric cars can revitalize the U.S. auto industry.

"I believe we can own the 21st century market again by moving to electric vehicles," he said in the 90-second video.

Alternatively, Biden could have confused the possible hybrid model, likely called the Zora, with an electric car. The Zora may feature a hybridized twin-turbo 5.5-liter flat-crank V-8 that 1,000 horsepower and 975 pound-feet of torque, according to reports. Such a car would certainly top 200 mph.

In the video, Biden drives his C2 Corvette convertible in his trademark Aviator sunglasses and says he used to consider himself a good driver. He also notes that his dad could really drive a car. The ad was produced by Joe Biden for President.