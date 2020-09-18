BMW's next-generation 2-Series coupe has been spotted. The new two-door will stick with rear-wheel drive and eventually spawn an M2 variant. There might not be a convertible this time around, though.

The 2020 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge convertible gets a power boost and a darkened treatment with an aero cowling to stand out even more in its rarefied class. Find out what it's like in our first drive review.

Five lucky customers will soon take delivery of a McLaren Senna GTR packing more power and a bespoke, hand-painted livery. The individual liveries each pay homage to one of the five F1 GTR race cars that competed at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans and finished the race.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 BMW 2-Series spy shots: New generation of rear-wheel-drive coupe coming

First drive review: The conspicuous case of the $477,000 Rolls-Royce Dawn Black Badge

McLaren Senna GTR gets more extreme with LM edition

2021 Mazda CX-30 small SUV adds turbo engine from the Mazda 3

Ford reportedly testing manual-equipped Bronco fitted with Sasquatch Package

Kia electric vehicle due in 2021 will lead new design direction for the brand

Mercedes-Benz previews fuel-cell semi with GenH2 Truck concept

First drive: 2021 Subaru Crosstrek Sport inspires rallycross dreams

Entry-level VW crossover for US to be badged a Taos

GM reportedly interested in electric air taxi market