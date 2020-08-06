Audi's E-Tron battery-electric SUV has been updated for 2021. The range is up thanks to some efficiency improvements and a new base model has brought the starting price down by almost $9,000.

BMW's next-generation 2-Series coupe has been spotted. The new two-door will stick with rear-wheel drive and eventually spawn an M2 variant. There might not be a convertible this time around, though.

Bugatti has started deliveries of its Chiron-based Divo hypercar. Just 40 are destined to be built and the first three customer examples have been revealed. According to Bugatti, customers in the United States and the Middle East choose the wildest color combinations.

