Chevrolet may be planning a special edition of the 2021 Corvette called Stingray R, Motor1 reported Wednesday.

The website theorized that the Corvette Stingray pace car from last weekend's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship race at Road America could preview an upcoming special edition. The pace car sported a large rear spoiler, a black hood stripe, red mirror caps to match the IMSA Corvette C8.R race cars, and—what could be the biggest clue—a front splitter with "Stingray R" script.

Motor1 noted that leaked dealership information from March indicated that a special-edition 2021 Corvette was on the way. The cosmetic changes on the IMSA pace car could be applied to a production vehicle, so the assumption here is that the pace car previews a Stingray R that customers will be able to buy.

A special edition celebrating the mid-engine Corvette's debut racing season would be appropriate. Corvette Racing finished 1-2 in its class at Road America, the team's third consecutive win. However, the C8.R will sit out the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans due to the coronavirus pandemic, making its debut at the French endurance classic in 2021.

Chevy hasn't discussed plans for a Stingray R model, only confirming minor changes for the 2021 Corvette. The sports car gets new color options, standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and a Buckle to Drive feature that prevents the driver from shifting out of park if their seat belt is not buckled. In addition, Magnetic Selective Ride Control is now available without the Z51 package. The base price is unchanged, so the coupe still starts at just under $60,000.

If Chevy adds a special-edition Stingray R to the lineup, it could be awhile before customers get their cars. Corvette production for the 2020 model year is expected to be curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, which could create a backlog for the 2021 model year.