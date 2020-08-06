The Specialty Equipment Market Association's annual trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been canceled for 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and associated restrictions.

Originally scheduled for the first week of November, the 2020 SEMA show was expected to house displays from over 2,400 aftermarket firms, as well as major automakers.

Organizers are now looking into the possibility of hosting a virtual show and said full refunds will be provided to firms that have already paid exhibitor booth deposits and/or attendee registration fees. They've also confirmed that 2021's show will run the dates of Nov. 2-5. Updates will be posted to the website www.semashow.com.

Although SEMA is aimed at aftermarket firms, in recent years major automakers have used the event as a launching pad for enthusiast and motorsport-related models. For example, last year Chevrolet rolled out its updated 2021 Colorado ZR2 and Dodge presented its latest Challenger Drag Pak. Hopefully we'll some new products this year, too, even if the reveal is online only.

Of course, there's also wild tuner builds—both good and bad. For 2020's show, the only build to be announced is a Dodge Viper with a Hellcat engine and a 1970 Challenger body. The crazy build is the creation of Wisconsin's Hemi Autoworks and Ellsworth Racing.