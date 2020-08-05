Gordon Murray's spiritual successor to the McLaren F1 has finally been revealed, and it's safe to say the legendary road and race car designer has beat all expectations. His new T50 may look undramatic, but every element, even those you can't see, has been engineered to an extreme level.

Ford has just revealed a new F-150, and soon the Raptor variant will arrive. A prototype has been spotted and reveals some big changes are in store for the desert-racing pickup.

Infiniti's lineup is now down to just five models, but the automaker has some new product in the works. The first of these will be a coupe-like crossover SUV due in November. It's called the QX55, which points to it being based on the current QX50 crossover.

