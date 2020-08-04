Aston Martin is almost finished development of the DBS GT Zagato, as the latest prototypes are completely devoid of camouflage gear. The new super-GT not only brings a radical look, but also a 760-horsepower tune of Aston Martin's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12.

EV startup Lordstown Motors is about to go public with a listing on Nasdaq. With the funding it raises from the move, Lordstown will be able to start production of its Endurance pickup truck. The company says it has over $1.4 billion worth of orders.

Shelby American is celebrating this year's 55th anniversary of the launch of the original Ford Shelby GT350 with an upgrade package for the modern Mustang Shelby GT350. The upgrade package costs $9,995 and is limited to the first 100 customers.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato spy shots and video

Lordstown Motors to go public, trade on Nasdaq

Shelby launches Signature Edition upgrade for Ford Mustang Shelby GT350

4 fast facts about the 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime plug-in hybrid

R8's future uncertain as Audi seeks to cut costs, focus on electrification

Kia Soul EV reportedly not returning to US market

Ford CEO Jim Hackett to step down after 3 years in top role

Review update: 2020 Toyota 4Runner TRD Pro rocks, rolls its way into the wild

Audi's Artemis division will provide preview of first model in 2021

Study: Without smart charging and upgrades, some US cities might feel the squeeze from EVs