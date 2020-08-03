A pair of trademark filings may hint at the names of two future Cadillac electric vehicles.

Trademarks for “Cadillac Optiq” and “Cadillac Symboliq” were filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 21. Blogging website GM Authority has learned the trademarks were also filed with an intellectual property office in Switzerland where Cadillac has a European division.

Should the names be used on future Cadillacs, you can count on the vehicles having battery-electric power. Cadillac has already announced the Lyriq crossover SUV and Celestiq flagship sedan, both of which are battery-electric models. It seems names ending in “iq” will be the naming strategy for Cadillac's EVs.

We know of at least three more Cadillac EVs, all of them SUVs. One will be a compact offering similar to the XT4, another will be a mid-size offering with three rows of seats likely sitting in the same category as the XT6, and another will be an Escalade-inspired offering.

The first to arrive will be the Lyriq which will be revealed on August 6 and due to enter production in 2022. Timing for the others isn't clear but most, if not all, should be revealed by the end of 2023.

Underpinning the EVs will likely be General Motors' third-generation EV platform, known as BEV3, which will use the automaker's new Ultium batteries which support 800-volt technology, meaning charging at up to 350 kilowatts. The batteries will come in sizes up to 200 kilowatt-hours, or enough for more than 400 miles of range on a charge.